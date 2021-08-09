Dogecoin Price Predictions: How High Can Jack Dorsey and Hot Dogs Take DOGE?

Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) seems to have just been taking a dog nap. The meme-coin king may be far off of its all-time highs, but its most recent rally shows that it wasn’t caught in a one-and-done boom. The crypto market’s bounce, combined with some reinvigorated billionaire tweets and corporate memes, is boosting the stock today. Now, investors are looking for Dogecoin price predictions once again.
First, the Doge must thank crypto as an asset class. The industry’s recent bounce saw mega-cryptos Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) and Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) gain 16% and 19% over the last seven days, respectively. The result is a general bullishness across all cryptos, which has allowed Dogecoin to win back nine cents on its value.
The crypto is also getting bullish sentiment of its own. Jack Dorsey, founder of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), is posting cryptic messages on his own platform, and exciting Doge diehards. A one-word post, “Wow,” is rallying Dogecoin holders. As the quasi-slogan of the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency, many think Dorsey has to be referencing DOGE, prompting a huge response from investors. Even Doge meme aficionado Elon Musk, had to reply to Dorsey’s message.
Meanwhile, corporate Twitter accounts are rekindling their romance with Dogecoin. For the first time since April’s #DogeDay, companies are cooking up Dogecoin-themed products to promote the coin. Hot dog manufacturer Oscar Mayer just closed its auction for a Dogecoin hot dog package, and the one-of-a-kind product netted a whopping $15,000.
Dogecoin Price Predictions Get Louder With Crypto Bull Run
The new memes and the rallying crypto industry are doing well to lift Dogecoin once again. Just how high can this new wave of interest take the coin? Let’s take a look at some Dogecoin price predictions and find out:
- Coin Price Forecast thinks Dogecoin can double its current price before the end of the year. The outlet pegs the crypto for a 48-cent value by December.
- WalletInvestor is predicting the coin to reach this same price. However, the outlet thinks it will take a full 12 months before Dogecoin reaches the near 50-cent mark.
- DigitalCoin suggests Doge will climb slowly but surely through the next five months. The crypto data site suggests a 37-cent value for Doge by year’s end.
- The Economy Forecast Agency is quite bearish on Dogecoin; they say by the end of the year, the coin will fall again down to 20 cents.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.