NURO Stock: 9 Things to Know About NeuroMetrix as Meme Stock Investors Send Shares Soaring

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) is rocketing higher on Friday as retail investors short-squeeze share of the company’s stock.
Retail traders are taking to social media to push shares of NURO stock higher today. While the stock has seen positive movement throughout the week, today’s finally the day that it pops with increasing interest.
An example of this is the heavy trading that NURO stock is experiencing today. As of this writing, more than 39 million shares of the stock have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 8.1 million shares.
Keeping all of this in mind, let’s take a look at what the company behind NURO stock is all about.
- NeuroMetrix is a commercial-stage company with three product offerings.
- They include its DPNCheck diagnostic device for peripheral neuropathies, the Advance diagnostic device for focal neuropathies, as well as its Quell neurostimulation device for chronic pain.
- The company was founded in 1996 as a spin-off of the Harvard-MIT Division of Health Sciences and Technology.
- It joined the public market back in July 2004.
- The company’s headquarters is based out of Woburn, Mass.
- Shai Gozani leads the company as its founder, president, chairman, and CEO.
- Thomas Higgins serves alongside him as the company’s senior vice president and CFO.
- Michael MacDonald is another member of the leadership team and is the senior vice president and general manager of its Diagnostics division.
- It’s worth pointing out that NURO stock has a market capitalization of 84.88 million.
NURO stock is up 52.7% as of Friday morning.
Investors looking for more Friday stock market news will want to keep reading!
Luckily, we’ve got them covered with daily insight into the stock market. That includes what to expect from the market today, as well as why Peleton (NASDAQ:PTON) and Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) shares are on the move. You can learn all about these subjects at the links below!
More Friday Stock Market News
- What Will the Stock Market Do Today, Aug. 27? 3 Big Stories to Watch.
- PTON Stock News: What Has Once-Strong Peleton Stock Pedaling Lower Today?
- SPRT Alert: What’s Setting Hot Meme Stock Support.com on Fire This Week?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks. Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed