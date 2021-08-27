SBET Stock: 7 Things to Know About Short-Squeeze Target SharpLink Gaming as Shares Run Higher

SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) stock is on the move Friday as investors take interest in the short-squeeze target.
Retail traders on social media looking for stocks to short-squeeze are calling out SBET as a target today. That’s putting extra eyes on the stock, which explains its positive movement despite a lack of news.
That positive movement also translates over to heavy trading for SBET stock. As of this writing, roughly 6 million shares of the stock have changed hands. For comparison, that’s a nice jump from its daily average trading volume of 1.6 million shares.
Keeping all of this in mind, let’s take a look at what traders need to know about SBET stock today.
- SharpLink Gaming is a sports betting company based out of Minneapolis, Minn.
- Its services include offering up marketing data to customers powered by its artificial intelligence (AI).
- That’s possible through its C4 Platform available to sports media publishers and professional sports leagues.
- SharpLink Gaming was founded in 2019 but has been providing marketing service to customers well before that.
- However, the company says it has worked with major players in the market, such as the NBA, NHL and NASCAR, as far back as 2006.
- Rob Phythian leads the company as its co-founder, president and CEO.
- Prior to this, he was the CEO of SportsHub Games Network and continues to serve on its Board of Directors.
SBET stock was up 10.1% as of Friday afternoon.
