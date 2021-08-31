Sequential Brands Bankruptcy: 13 Things for SQBG Stock Investors to Know as Shares Plunge

Sequential Brands (NASDAQ:SQBG) stock is falling hard on Tuesday after the brand management company announced Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings.
Let’s take a look at what all investors in SQBG stock need to know about today’s bankruptcy news.
- To start off with, the bankruptcy filing made by Sequential Brands is voluntary.
- It’s also worth pointing out that it’s taking place via the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.
- The company is deciding to go forward with bankruptcy due to its current amount of debt.
- It says that this won’t allow it to ‘operate its portfolio of brands.”
- As a result of that, Sequential Brands says that it will “pursue the sale of all or substantially all of its assets under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.”
- This will have it seeking permission to hold an auction for its brands to obtain their maximum value.
- The company says that it believes each of its brands “is well-positioned for profitability under the stewardship of new owners.”
- To go along with all of this, Sequential Brands is obtaining $150 million in debtor-in-possession financing.
- According to the company, this funding will allow it to continue normal operations through the bankruptcy process.
- Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, and Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones LLP are acting as legal counsel to Sequential Brands during the bankruptcy.
- Stifel, along with its affiliate Miller Buckfire & Co., are acting as the company’s investment banker.
- SQBG stock is seeing heavy trading today with nearly 2 million shares on the move.
- For comparison, the stock’s daily average trading volume is about 1.1 million shares.
SQBG stock was down 50.4% as of Tuesday morning.
