Tether Crypto Controversy: What Twitter Investors Are Saying About the Stablecoin Now

2.3 billion tokens have been printed in August

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Aug 24, 2021, 11:34 am EDT

Tether (CCC:USDT-USD) is starting up production again after a two-month halt and crypto traders are chiming in on the controversy.

Tether is going to town with its new printing, having added 2.3 billion tokens since the start of the month. That extreme increase in the stablecoin’s size has some investors on social media wary of the crypto.

Tether’s status as a stablecoin has it focusing on maintaining a certain price. In this case, the crypto tries to keep its price at $1 per token. Even so, there is some slight fluctuation to that price from time to time.

Let’s take a look at what Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) users are saying about the Tether crypto controversy.

Tether Crypto Controversy Twitter Talk

USDT was down slightly over a 24-hour period on Tuesday.

Of course, there’s plenty of other crypto news worth looking into today besides the Tether controversy.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

 

