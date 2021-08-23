VLDR Stock: Open Letter From the Founder of Velodyne Lidar Sends Shares Surging

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) stock is rising higher on Monday after company founder David Hall sent an open letter to the Board of Directors.
Hall has been critical of leadership changes at Velodyne Lidar since the company went public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger. He claims that chairman Michael Dee’s changes are behind an 80% drop in CLDR stock.
As a result of this, the founder, as well as the largest shareholder of the company’s outstanding common stock, is calling for his, and others’ departure. Let’s take a look at a portion of his open letter below.
“I am pleased that following my calls for meaningful leadership changes at Velodyne Lidar, Dr. Anand Gopalan decided to resign as Chief Executive Officer and a director. Though I believe this represents a first step in the right direction, the root of poor business management and the anti-stockholder culture at Velodyne Lidar remains. This is why today, I am calling on Chairman Michael Dee and director Hamid Zarringhalam to resign from the Board. I believe that both of these individuals have breached stockholders’ confidence and destroyed significant value in the Company.”
Investors appear to agree with Hall as shares of VLDR stock are seeing heavy trading today. As of this writing, more than 4.5 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s already above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 4 million shares.
VLDR stock was up 17.8% as of Monday afternoon but is down 66.9% since the start of the year.
We’ve got more stock market news for investors below!
InvestorPlace tracks the top stock market news daily so traders can stay up to date. For today, we’ve got dives into recent news concerning a Virgin Orbit SPAC merger, what’s happening with gig worker companies, and more. You can learn all about these topics at the following links!
More Monday Stock Market News
- Virgin Orbit SPAC Merger: 16 Things for NGCA Stock Investors to Know
- Gig Worker Stocks: What UBER, LYFT and DASH Investors Need to Know Today
- TRIL Stock: The Huge $2.3B Deal Sending Trillium Therapeutics Up 200%
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks. Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed