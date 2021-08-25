What Is Dogecoin 2.0? Why #DOGE2 Is Trending on Twitter Today?

Dogecoin 2.0 (CCC:DOGE2-USD) is trending on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) today with the #DOGE2 hashtag and it has some people wondering what the crypto is all about.
To answer the first question, Dogecoin 2.0 is a DEFI token on the BSC network. It was created by members of the Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) community to be an upgraded version of the original.
According to the crypto’s own website, Dogecoin 2.0 is “Dogecoin but Upgraded!” The website says it “aims to offer investors prolonged growth in utilizing a much more sustainable tokenomics structure than its somewhat inflated predecessor.”
Crypto lovers that want to jump on the newest Dogecoin derivative can pick up Dogecoin 2.0 through PancakeSwap. Though the process is a bit complex, the crypto has a guide on its website to help with the process.
So we know what Dogecoin 2.0 is now, but why is it trending on Twitter today? That’s thanks to the crypto getting approval for listing on several crypto exchanges. Among them are CoinMarketCap, CoinGecko, LATOKEN, and more.
Traders that want to know more about what Dogecoin 2.0 is can follow the crypto on Twitter. The current pinned Tweet includes links off to loads of information for those that are new to the crypto.
DOGE2 was up 36.2% over a 24-hour period as of Wednesday afternoon.
Crypto lovers looking for more news today are in luck!
We’ve got the top crypto news that traders need to know about all in one place. That includes what has NFT stocks up today, price predictions for Epik Prime (CCC:EPIK-USD), as well as what to know about the Cardano (CCC:ADA-USD) Alonzo hard fork. You can learn all about these matters at the links below!
More Crypto News for Wednesday
- NFT Stocks: Why BBIG, TKAT and JFIN Stocks Are Minting Gains Today
- Epik Prime Price Predictions: How High Can NFTs and a Huobi Listing Take the EPIK Crypto?
- ADA Crypto: 15 Things to Know Ahead of the Cardano Alonzo Hard Fork
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On Low-Capitalization and Low-Volume Cryptocurrencies: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about cryptocurrencies that have a market capitalization less than $100 million or trade with volume less than $100,000 each day. That’s because these “penny cryptos” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume crypto that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.