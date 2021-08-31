XRP Price Predictions: How High Can the New Altcoin Season Take the XRP Crypto?

Given the increasing interest around altcoins, Ripple (CCC:XRP-USD) and XRP are both in the spotlight today. Interest is starting to build around what the expert XRP price predictions suggest is in store for this embattled cryptocurrency.
Indeed, Ripple and XRP have been engaged in a lengthy battle with regulators for some time. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) vs. Ripple saga has continued today, with Judge Sarah Netburn setting a noon EST conference call to discuss the privilege dispute, which has been ongoing in recent months. Today, it appears Ripple investors seem to like what they’re hearing, as XRP has shot up nearly 3% since the conference call began.
However, other news has been spurring interest in Ripple and XRP today. Reports that we could be headed into an altcoin-dominated future has many investors excited about XRP’s potential moving forward. Should investors continue to shift their focus away from Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) and Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) toward smaller cap altcoins such as Ripple, the potential upside of these smaller cap tokens could outperform the sector leaders.
Accordingly, let’s dive into where the experts think XRP could be headed.
XRP Price Predictions
Currently, XRP trades at $1.18 per token at the time of writing.
- Coinpedia lists a bullish price target of $2 by the end of the year for XRP.
- Coin Qquora thinks $10 per token isn’t out of the question for XRP. However, a more conservative $1.88 to $4.67 near-term range is provided.
- Wallet Investor gives one-year and five-year forecasts of $1.57 and $3.34, respectively, for XRP.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.