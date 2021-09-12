12 Things to Know About Biotech Penny Stock Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) as Shares Rocket

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) stock is rising higher on Friday despite a lack of news from the company.
Let’s take a look at what traders need to know about today’s movement.
- It looks like a short-squeeze is behind today’s movement for CRVS stock.
- Searching through social media today shows traders are hyping up the stock as it rises higher on heavy trading volume.
- Just how heavy you ask? Consider that more than 110 million shares of CRVS stock have changed hands as of this writing.
- Now weigh that against the company’s daily average trading volume of only about 245,000 shares.
- With trading volume like that, it’s no surprise that CRVS stock is rocketing higher today.
- However, that doesn’t mean traders will want to jump right in.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals is well into its rally today as it trades at around $3.80, as compared to its closing price of $2.26 from Thursday.
- The stock peaked at $4.32 earlier today and has dipped to its current price.
- There are two schools of thought at this point.
- Traders can avoid CRVS as it has already reached its high for the day and will only go lower, or they can jump in on this dip as a second burst in price could be just around the corner.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals is an immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company.
- It’s currently developing drugs and antibodies that target the most “critical cellular elements of the immune system.”
Investors that do decide to try their luck with CRVS stock today will want to be extra careful. Corvus Pharmaceuticals is the pure definition of a penny stock, which opens it up to easy manipulation. That means one wrong move could have traders seeing red instead of green.
CRVS stock was up 67.9% as of Friday morning.
