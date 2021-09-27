CLNE Stock: 6 Things to Know About Clean Energy Fuels as Shares Surge Today

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) stock is rising higher on Monday despite a lack of news from the company.
Instead, it looks like today’s another case of a meme stock rally pushing CLNE shares higher. That’s not too surprising considering we’ve seen shares of the stock gain during previous meme rallies.
It’s also important to note that CLNE is clearly in the penny stock range with shares trading at around 9% as of this writing. Because of that, traders will want to be careful to avoid a potential dip that may be on the way.
Not that we’ve got that out of the way, let’s take a look at what possible CLNE stock traders need to know about the company.
- Clean Energy Fuels is a company focused on renewable natural gas, or RNG.
- The company is pushing for RNG as the next clean fuel for large trucks.
- It claims it’s the fastest way to reduce carbon from the likes of semi-trucks and other heavy-duty vehicles.
- On top of that, Clean Energy Fuels also notes that it can shift to other fuel types if the need arises.
- That includes providing hydrogen companies with clean bases for their fuel.
- It also notes that its current fuel stations can be retrofitted to support hydrogen.
CLNE stock is trading well today with a meme stock rally. As of this writing, some 5 million shares have changed hands. That’s heading fast for its daily average trading volume of 6.4 million shares.
CLNE stock was up 11.4% as of Monday afternoon.
There’s more stock market news worth checking out below!
We’ve got all the latest stock news for Monday that traders will want to know about. A few examples for today include what’s happening with Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID), Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG), and Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) shares. You can find out all about that at the following links!
More Monday Stock Market News
- Lucid Event: What LCID Stock Investors Should Know About This Week’s Production Preview
- BBIG Stock: What Investors Are Saying About Reddit Favorite Vinco Ventures Today as Shares Surge
- RCAT Stock Is Soaring 50% Because One of Its Subsidiaries Is Headed to Mars
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.