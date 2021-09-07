CLOV Stock: What Investors Are Saying About Clover Health Today as Shares Begin a Run Higher

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) stock is on the rise Tuesday but it’s not due to any announcements from the healthcare company.
Instead, retail traders are eyeing shares of CLOV stock as a short-squeeze target. This isn’t a surprise as Clover Health Investments has been targeted for similar pumps in the past by investors on social media.
Of course, we have to point out that CLOV is a penny stock. That means investors should be careful about taking a stake in it. That’s especially true with a pump underway. Get in at the wrong time and you could be left holding the bag.
With that covered, let’s see what traders are saying about CLOV stock today.
CLOV Stock Reddit Chatter
“Damnit CLOV this was supposed to be the easiest 40k I’ve ever made in my life just go already” — dvdr1029
“Confused as to why we have to shit on each other? Can we all just come together to see AMC, GME, CLOV, etc flourish? Why can’t we be happy about each others gains.” — heyhowdyhowyoudoin
“I’m getting more CLOV. Worst case I’m down to start of the day.” — OfficerCHODEMAN
“Very nice looking consolidation for CLOV on the chart. I was worried that it would break up to 12 with no consolidation and drop dramatically. Now well have some solid support once it takes off again.” — Aether_wolf
“I bought 961 shares of CLOV, we need MORE FUEL! 🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀” — monkey7844
CLOV stock is already seeing some nice movement early on Tuesday. We’re still in morning trading and some 42 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s quickly approaching the company’s daily average trading volume of 57.5 million shares.
CLOV stock was up 9.3% as of Tuesday morning.
Investors looking for more hot stock news will want to keep reading!
InvestorPlace has all the latest stock market news traders need to know about today. That includes details on the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Watch Series 7, AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) price predictions, and what has RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) running higher. You can learn all about these matters at the links below!
More Tuesday Stock Market News
- AAPL Stock News: 15 Things We Know About the Apple Watch Series 7 Release
- AMC Stock Price Predictions: Can New Marvel Hits Keep AMC Away From $6?
- RNXT Stock: The FDA News That Has Biotech Company RenovoRx Rocketing Higher Today
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks. Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed