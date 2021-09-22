Dutch Bros Chatter: What Investors Are Saying About BROS Stock as Shares Start Percolating

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) stock is on the move today as investors head online to discuss what the coffee chain’s shares are doing today.
First off, it’s worth pointing out that BROS stock is still incredibly new to the market. The company’s initial public offering (IPO) caught the interest of traders earlier this month. Then when the shares went public, they did so with major gains as traders piled into the company.
BROS stock got a boost this morning too before dipping in the afternoon. Let’s take a look at what traders are saying about the company on social media.
BROS Stock Twitter Talk
$BROS Short from $58 made me a little money today. Mainly in cash waiting for the fed speech. Don’t want to get caught in a “sell the news” drop.
— J-Money Trading © 🤑 (@JoeTheCryptoKid) September 22, 2021
Really killing me that I got filled on $COOK and not $BROS for bureaucratic reasons
— CThorm (@cthorm) September 22, 2021
Dang, should have taken 10x what I did in $FRSH. Now, do I pile on this $BROS short or buy the dip? (Probably neither.)
— Moonoposto (@Moonoposto) September 22, 2021
$TOST being served up today. Another $BROS? C'mon Man! Why not this market remains hot!
— the bank (@sellmeonu) September 22, 2021
$BROS is clearing out a defined trading range now – getting turned back a lower highs. So we sit wait for hard pullbacks & next move to highs will probably come after earnings… could be easily wrong since in such strong hands & already getting positive comments
— IPODave (@IPODave) September 22, 2021
BRO stock isn’t trading as much as investors might expect considering this morning’s rally. As of this writing, around 3.5 million shares of the stock have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is well above that at 10.6 million shares.
Following its rally this morning, BROS stock is down 1.6% Wednesday afternoon compared to Tuesday’s closing price. However, the stock is still up 47.1% since its IPO earlier this month.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.