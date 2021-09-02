Focus Universal IPO: 13 Things to Know About the 5G/IoT Play as FCUV Stock Begins Trading

Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) stock is catching the interest of investors on Thursday with IPO news as share prices rise following its uplisting to the Nasdaq Exchange.
Let’s take a look at everything investors need to know about FCUV stock.
- Focus Universal jumped up to the Nasdaq Exchange on Tuesday with the help of a public offering.
- While this is a public offering, it’s technically not an IPO as Focus Universal was already listed on another exchange.
- Even so, it’s worth pointing out that this public offering saw 2 million shares of FCUV stock list for $5 each.
- That has the company expecting to raise $10 million in gross proceeds from the public offering.
- And just like with an IPO, Focus Universal includes a 45-day offer for the underwriter to purchase an additional 300,000 shares.
- In this case, that offer is for Boustead Securities as its the sole underwriter of the offering.
- So we know more about the Focus Universal IPO talk now, but what about the company’s business.
- FCUV is a company that provides patented hardware and software design tech for the Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G markets.
- Currently, the company’s main focus is on its four patents addressing hardware and software issues.
- They are its Universal Smart Instrumentation Platform, Natural Integrated Programmable Language, Ultra Narrowband Power Line Communications, and Ultra Narrowband Wireless Communication.
- FCUV is seeing heavy trading to go with its rise today.
- As of this writing, more than 23 million shares of the stock have changed hands.
- That’s an impressive jump over its daily average trading volume of about 617,000 shares.
FCUV stock was up 14.1% as of Thursday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.