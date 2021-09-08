ISUN Stock: The Deal That Has Solar Play iSun Heating Up Today

Isun (NASDAQ:ISUN) stock is shining brighter on Wednesday following news of a deal with SunCommon that will expand its business.
This new deal will have iSun acquiring SunCommon with a mix of cash and stock. That includes $24,034,621 in cash and $15,965,379 in stock. There’s also plans for $2.5 million of the consideration to go directly to SunCommon employees, as well as a stock ownership plan for iSun employees, and a $1.5 million working capital infusion.
According to iSun, the deal will also result in $1.25 million in savings during the first year due to synergies between the two companies. In addition to that, iSun is expecting the deal to be accretive to earnings by doubling its projected revenue for 2021.
Jeffrey Peck, chairman and CEO of iSun, said the following about the deal boosting the company’s stock today.
“This is a milestone moment for iSun. The Electrification of everything is going to rapidly increase energy demand across all sectors. With this acquisition, we are addressing this opportunity in the residential sector with a partner who has built a scalable residential platform with best-in-class capabilities, industry leading customer acquisition cost of $0.36/Wdc, and most important – who shares our values.”
Investors that want to know more about the deal can join a joint conference call between iSun and SunCommon. It’s taking place tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
ISUN stock was up 9.7% as of noon Wednesday.
There’s more hot stock news for traders to dive into below!
We’ve got all the latest stock stories you need to know about with our daily coverage of the market. That includes what’s happening with UiPath (NYSE:PATH), Clover Health (NASDAQ:CLOV), and WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) shares today. You can learn more at the following links!
More Wednesday Stock Market News
- PATH Stock: 13 Things to Know as UiPath Shares Slump Today
- CLOV Stock Fans Should Be Cheering the Latest News From Clover Health
- WIMI Stock: The Metaverse Move That Has WiMi Hologram Cloud Moving
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks. Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed