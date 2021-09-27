Lucid Event: What LCID Stock Investors Should Know About This Week’s Production Preview

There’s a major Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) event taking place this week that shareholders of LCID stock will want to be aware of.
The event will see Lucid showing off its upcoming Air electric vehicle (EV). That includes a tour of its Advanced Manufacturing Plant in Casa Grande. This will have members of the media, as well as financial communities, policymakers, and more seeing production of the Lucid Air.
The event from Lucid will last throughout the week and will even give some people the chance to drive its Air EV. This will be allowed through its ride and drive events. That follows up on Motor Trend’s exclusive chance to drive the Lucid Air Dream Edition Range, which saw it highly praising the EV.
Lucid is quite pleased with its AMP-1 factory where the Air is being made. It also points out that the facility was built with the company’s future in mind. That includes setting it up for production of its Project Gravity SUV, which should enter production in 2023.
Investors in LCID stock are excited for the Lucid event this week. As such, we’re seeing heavy trading of the stock today. As of this writing, some 25 million shares have been traded. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is around 21 million shares.
LCID stock is up 5.4% as of Monday morning and is up 166.9% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.