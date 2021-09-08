WIMI Stock: The Metaverse Move That Has WiMi Hologram Cloud Moving

WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) stock is on the move Wednesday following the release of its WiMi HoloAR lens.
The WiMi HoloAR lens is a new augmented reality (AR) device from the company. It’s a head-mounted display that weighs only 78g. That means owners won’t have to worry about much pressure on their faces while wearing it.
According to a press release from the company, the WiMi HoloAR lens offers up an experience of holographic AR technology in Metaverse. For those unaware, the Metaverse is a proposed space where augmented reality and the real world come into contact through devices such as WiMi Hologram Cloud’s.
WiMi Hologram Cloud notes that it’s new AR headset also offers other advantages over current offerings. That includes its 63-degree viewing angle, which is wider than the 30 degree to 55 degree industry standard.
Other details worth noting include “a 600-inch long giant screen display, 1920*1080p high-definition picture, a contrast ratio of 50000/1, and 80 million full colors. Combined with the high-brightness screen of 1800nit and the high refresh rate of 90Hz, the product allows users to obtain a clearer and more realistic display effect.”
Shi Shuo, CEO of WiMi Hologram Cloud, said this about today’s news.
‘With the popularization of Metaverse applications, the holographic cloud industry where WIMI is located will see explosive growth. We will seize the growth opportunities of Metaverse market, continuously improve our Metaverse product matrix, and expand our market share to continue to create long-term value for the company’s shareholders.”
WIMI stock is seeing heavy trading today with some 3 million shares on the move. That’s already above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 1.1 million shares.
WIMI stock started off strong this morning with shares on the rise but now it’s down slightly from yesterday’s close as of this writing.
