ZIVO Stock: 8 Things to Know About Biotech Play Zivo Bioscience as Shares Rocket 155%+

Zivo Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) stock is rocketing higher on Monday despite a lack of news coming from the company today.
So what has ZVIO stock on the rise? It looks like this is yet another case of retail traders picking out a stock with low float and pumping it higher. That’s normal for penny stocks as their low prices allow for easy manipulation.
The extra eyes on ZIVO stock today have it trading at higher-than-normal volumes. As of this writing, more than 62 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s a massive surge over its daily average trading volume of about 218,000 shares.
Now that you know why ZIVO stock is on the rise, let’s take a look at what else you should know about the company below!
What to Know about ZIVO Stock
- Zivo Bioscience is a research and development firm based out of the U.S.
- Its focus is on the “study, development and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules derived from proprietary algal strains.”
- This has it working on food alternatives that make use of algae.
- Part of the company’s work is on developing feeds for animals derived from algae.
- The other part includes developing algae foods for human consumption.
- Zivo Bioscience claims that its human products will promote a healthy cholesterol balance while also boosting the immune system.
- It also points out that its products are sustainable due to its collection of freshwater algae strains.
- These are “plant-based, non-GMO, antibiotic-free, sustainable source of protein, fiber and micronutrients with added health benefits.”
ZIVO stock was up 145% as of Monday morning.
