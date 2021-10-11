11 Things to Know About Protara Therapeutics as TARA Stock Soars on Big FDA News

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) stock is heading higher on Tuesday following some major news from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Let’s dive into that news below, as well as cover what else investors need to know about Protara Therapeutics.
- Today’s big news is the FDA clearing the company’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application for TARA-002.
- TARA-002 is an investigational cell-based therapy in development to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC).
- Approval from the FDA means that Protara Therapeutics can move forward with clinical trials.
- The company says it expects to start its Phase 1 clinical trials of the treatment by the end of the year.
- This will have it using the drug to treat adult patients suffering from high-grade NMIBC.
- That will have those patients receiving six weekly intravesical doses of TARA-002.
- The primary focus of the trial is on evaluating the safety, tolerability, and preliminary signs of anti-tumor activity of TARA-002.
- This will allow Protara Therapeutics to determine a maximum dosage for use in its Phase 2 clinical trials.
- It’s worth noting that TARA-002 is the lead program at Protara Therapeutics.
- IV Choline Chloride is another of its treatments in development.
- This is an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy in development for the treatment of intestinal failure-associated liver disease.
Today’s news has TARA stock seeing extra trading. As of this writing, more than 9 million shares have changed hands. That’s an impressive jump over its daily average trading volume of roughly 108,000 shares.
TARA stock was up 7.4% as of Tuesday morning but is down 69.8% since the start of the year.
Investors can learn more about what’s happening with the stock market today below!
We’ve got all the latest hot stories that traders need to know about today. Among them are what has Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) stock soaring, this morning’s biggest pre-market stock movers, and more. You can get all those details from the links below!
More Stock Market News for Tuesday
- NTRB Stock: 11 Things for Nutriband Investors to Know About the Covid-19 Antibody Indicator Patch
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday
- PROG Stock: 7 Things to Know About Biotech Penny Stock Progenity as Shares Rocket Today
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed