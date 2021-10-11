Bitcoin Price Today: What Crypto Investors Are Saying as BTC Heads Towards $60K

BTC is approaching a new all-time high

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Oct 11, 2021, 11:05 am EDT

The price of Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) is pushing higher today as the crypto continues to rally.

Bitcoin tokens on a motherboard representing BTC price today.

Source: Momentum Fotograh / Shutterstock.com

Bitcoin went through a rough patch earlier this year that saw its price take a massive fall to around $30,000 per token. However, it’s been recovering these last few weeks and traders couldn’t be happier about it.

Bitcoin is sitting at around $57,500 per token, which has it approaching its high earlier this year of around $64,000. If it can keep the momentum going, we’ll likely see a new all-time high for BTC in the coming days.

Of course, we should check in with crypto traders to see what they think about the Bitcoin price rising higher today.

Bitcoin Price Today Twitter Talk

There’s no doubt that crypto traders are going to want to keep an eye on Bitcoin this week, even if they don’t hold it. Oftentimes we see the prices of other cryptos rise and fall alongside BTC. If there really is going to be a new all-time high, then that could spur the likes of Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) and other altcoins to rally higher.

BTC was up 4.5% over a 24-hour period as of Monday morning.

Investors that want to dive into the latest crypto news are in the right place!

We’ve got all the most recent crypto news that traders need to know about today. A few examples to consider include an update on Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD) volatility, progress on a BTC ETF, as well as what traders need to know about a possible ISO 20022 update. You can get all of that information from the following links!

More Recent Crypto News

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2021/10/bitcoin-price-today-what-crypto-investors-are-saying-as-btc-heads-towards-60k/.

©2021 InvestorPlace Media, LLC