GHSI Stock: 12 Things to Know About Guardion Health Science as Shares Rocket

Guardion Health Science (NASDAQ:GHSI) stock is taking off on Wednesday thanks to a presentation taking place today.
Let’s jump into that news below!
- This has Guardion Health Science presenting at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference.
- The event takes place today and tomorrow with GHSI CEO Bret Scholtes hosting a presentation today.
- The presentation from Guardion Health Science is taking place at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time.
- The company’s CEO will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.
- News of the presentation has investors piling into GHSI stock today.
- As of this writing, more than 79 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands.
- That’s a massive influx compared to its daily average trading volume of about 500,000 shares.
- That’s easy enough for traders to do thanks to the low price of GHSI stock.
- The company’s shares were trading at $1.18 when markets closed on Tuesday.
- They’ve since increased to around $1.35 per share as of Wednesday afternoon.
- Guardion Health Science is a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company.
- Its focus is on “science-based, clinically supported nutrition, medical foods, and diagnostic products support healthcare professionals, their patients, and consumers in achieving health goals.”
Penny stocks such as this are susceptible to volatility thanks to the low entry point. That also means they are in danger of manipulation from retail traders pumping and dumping shares. Keep that in mind if you plan to take a stake in GHSI stock.
GHSI stock was up 13.7% as of Wednesday afternoon but is down 55.7% since the start of the year.
