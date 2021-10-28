HCWB Stock: The Big FDA News That Has HCW Biologics Booming Today

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) stock is rocketing higher on Thursday thanks to a recent update from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
The good news for HCWB investors on Thursday is the FDA giving the company the go-ahead for a clinical trial. This is in relation to a Phase 1b clinical trial testing HCW9218 in patients with advanced pancreatic cancer.
HCW9218 is HCW Biologics lead drug candidate and this trial will be its first use in humans. It’s a fusion protein complex made to attack cancer cells while also blocking unwanted immunosuppressive activities.
Hing C. Wong, Ph.D., founder and CEO of HCW Biologics, said the following in a news release today.
“In preclinical studies, we showed that HCW9218 enhanced the anti-tumor efficacy of chemotherapy docetaxel and gemcitabine plus nab-paclitaxel against melanoma and pancreatic cancer, respectively, and simultaneously alleviated the off-target, unwanted effects of chemotherapies on normal tissues. In experimental animal models, HCW9218 was also shown to augment anti-tumor activities of therapeutic and checkpoint antibodies, which are currently standard-of-care anti-cancer treatment for certain solid tumors.”
The FDA news today also has HCWB stock seeing heavy trading. As of this writing, more than 98 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s a massive surge over its daily avearge trading volume of about 154,000 shares.
HCWB stock was up 108.2% as of Thursday morning.
