Meten Holding Group Buzz: What Penny Stock Investors Are Saying About Red-Hot METX Stock Today

Meten Holding Group (NASDAQ:METX) stock is catching the eyes of investors today as shares rise higher on Monday.
There’s no specific news from Meten Holding Group stock today that’s behind the climb in share prices. Instead, it looks like this is a case of retail investors targeting the stock for a pump. As such, investors will want to be wary about a potential dump on the horizon.
With that extra attention on METX stock comes heavy trading. As of this writing, more than 237 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s a massive leap over its daily average trading volume of about 23.4 million shares.
Of course, there’s also plenty of METX stock chatter worth checking out on social media today.
Meten Holding Group Buzz
What’d I say. PASSIVE INCOME.$METX $SNDL $LCID $FAMI https://t.co/nw4fK5d7kf
— HolyStonks (@HolyStonks) October 25, 2021
$METX needs to hold $0.36. A drop below could bring more downside. Careful out there.
— Gustavo (@GustavoPicciuto) October 25, 2021
$metx getting shorted like hell too after the run. Needs to retest VWAP/ 50ma for another run imo.
— Røy¢€ M💰n€Y (@roycemoney420) October 25, 2021
$METX Rejected @ .40 three times. Back to .30 now?
— Fly By Night (@E5C4P3777) October 25, 2021
Keep eye on $metx not my play but good one for small accounts. Possibly.
— B🌐bby Trader 💸 (@stocksandbjj) October 25, 2021
METX stock is up 17.9% as of Monday afternoon but is down 80.2% since the start of the year.
