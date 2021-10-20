PTON Stock: The Good News That Has Peloton Shares Riding Higher Today

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) stock is peddling higher on Wednesday thanks to a new data report concerning the fitness company.
According to this report, there’s a growing trend showing increasing demand for the company’s products. Peloton offers a premium exercise bicycle, as well as subscription fitness routines to go along with it.
The report today claims that PTON is likely to see an increase in demand leading into the holiday season. That’s not uncommon for companies as people increase spending habits in preparation for Christmas, reports Seeking Alpha.
Investors interested in the ongoing performance of PTON stock will want to keep an eye on it in the coming weeks. The company is preparing to release its earnings report for its fiscal first quarter of 2022. Wall Street is looking for losses per share of $1.07 on revenue of $810.76 million for that period.
Peloton will release that earnings report after markets close on Nov. 4, 2021. It will follow that up with a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same day.
The news surrounding PTON stock today has it seeing higher-than-normal trading. As of this writing, some 6.1 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s quickly approaching the company’s daily average trading volume of 6.8 million shares.
PTON stock was up 4.1% as of Wednesday morning but is down 37.1% since the start of the year.
