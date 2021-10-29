Trending Penny Stocks for Friday: What’s Up With BEST, IDEX, MARK, UAVS, GFAI & MMAT Today?

Penny stocks are on the move Friday and we’re checking on some of those that are trending with traders today!
But before we get too far into this, always take care when trading penny stocks. The low entry point makes them prime for manipulation. That means easy pump and dumps that can leave some traders seeing red.
With that warning in mind, let’s see what penny stocks are trending for Friday!
Trending Penny Stocks for Friday
- Best (NYSE:BEST) stock is taking a more than 19% beating as of this writing after announcing plans to sell its delivery business in China.
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares are rising over 3% despite a lack of news today but heavy trading of the company’s stock.
- Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) stock is likewise soaring more than 19% on no news but heavier-than-normal trading of its shares.
- Ageagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) shares are getting an over 5% boost today after announcing government drone news.
- Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) stock is soaring 25% higher in Friday afternoon trading after revealing it hired MZ Group as an investor relations specialist.
- Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) shares close out our trending penny stocks for Friday more than 1% higher due to confusion with Facebook’s (NASDAQ:FB) rebrand.
Investors that want to learn what else is happening with the stock market today should keep reading!
We offer up daily coverage of the market with our deep dives into the space. That includes what’s happening with shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI), Retail Value (NYSE:RVI), and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock today. You can get all those details from the following links!
More Stock Market News for Friday
- WIMI Stock: How Mark Zuckerberg and a Trademark Filing are Lifting WiMi Hologram
- RVI Stock: 16 Things for Retail Value Investors to Know as Shares Go Wild
- XELA Stock Alert: What Is the Partnership News Taking Exela Technologies Higher?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed