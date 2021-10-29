Trending Today: When Does Rivian Go Public? What Is the Rivian Ticker Symbol?

Rivian is trending today as investors seek answers to when does it go public and what the company’s ticker symbol is going to be.
The last update we got from Rivian concerning its IPO plans was last week in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The company is aiming to go public in 2021 but hasn’t nailed down a specific date just yet.
The easier question to answer is what ticker symbol will Rivian use for its stock. The company’s SEC filing reveals that shares of RIVN stock are going to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.
So why are investors suddenly taking an interest in Rivian today? It’s all thanks to a recent revelation that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has a stake in the electric vehicle (EV) company.
Amazon owns a 20% stake in Rivian that has a $3.8 billion value as of Sept.30. That’s not too surprising considering the company plans to purchase 100,000 electric vans from the company for its delivery fleet. Even so, official news of a stake from AMZN is plenty of reasons for Rivian to be trending today as investors look for details on its upcoming IPO.
While we don’t have an exact date for the IPO, investors will want to keep an eye on the company. If it’s still looking to go public this year, then it won’t be too long before we get more news. That could come from another SEC filing, or a press release from Rivian.
Until then, we’ve got more stock market news for traders to check out below!
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.