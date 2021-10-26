TSLA Stock Price Predictions: How High the Pros Think Tesla Shares Could Go

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) continues to be a favorite stock among traders and we’re diving into recent price predictions for the company’s shares.
The coverage of TSLA stock lately has several analysts weighing in on the company with price targets for its shares. Let’s jump into them below.
TSLA Stock Price Predictions
- Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner reiterated a price target of $1,000 for TSLA six days ago.
- Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney reiterated a price target of $905 six days ago.
- Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy reiterated a price target of $830 six days ago.
- Cowen & Co. analyst Jeff Osborne reiterated a price target of $625 per share of TSLA six days ago.
- RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak reiterated a price target of $800 per share for TSLA seven days ago.
Overall, these price predictions aren’t looking too good for TSLA stock. They are all below the company’s trading price of $1,024.86 when markets closed on Monday. So how about a wider look at the market?
CNN Business reports that 35 analysts currently have price targets for TSLA. The median target of that is $860 per share, which isn’t likely what holders of TSLA stock want to hear. On the high end of that, Telsa could reach a price of $1,591 per share. However, the low end is sitting at $67.
To go along with that, there are currently 41 analysts offering ratings for TSLA stock. The consensus rating is buy. That comes from 16 analysts rating the stock a buy, one analyst rating it outperform, 12 analysts rating it hold, three analysts rating it underperform, and nine analysts rating it sell.
TSLA stock was up 1.4% as of Tuesday afternoon.
