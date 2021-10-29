UAVS Stock: The senseFly News That Has AgEagle Aerial Flying Today

Ageagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) stock is flying higher on Friday thanks to senseFly joining the Blue sUAS 2.0 list.
SenseFly is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ageagle Aerial Systems. The Blue sUAS 2.0 list was published by the Department of Defense’s Defense Innovation Unit. SenseFly joining that list open it to use by government agencies.
Among these is the U.S. Army. It’s teaming up with the Defense Innovation Unit for a Short Range Reconnaissance making use of small unmanned aircraft systems. The project started in 2019 and the Blue sUAS 2.0 version has it adopting new tech into the program.
So what does this mean for senseFly? The company notes it’s already taken part in two demonstrations for U.S. government officials. This had it showing off its eBee TAC UAV. That’s “a hand-launched fixed wing tactical mapping drone solution that enables users in disconnected environments to execute complex mapping and scouting missions safely and efficiently.”
Brandon Torres-Declet, CEO of Ageagle Aerial Systems, had the following to say about today’s news.
“Through senseFly’s innovative eBee TAC, AgEagle believes our Company can become an important player in the UAS domestic industrial base for the U.S. and its allies, helping to ensure delivery of secure drone mapping and scouting solutions that the DoD and other government entities will come to depend on.”
UAVS stock was up 9.8% as of Friday afternoon.
