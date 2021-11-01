ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC) stock is rocketing higher on Monday as investors on social media hype up the shares.
That surge in price started early this morning with ABVC shares being our biggest pre-market stock mover today. With no news from the company, the increasing attention from retail traders is the likely explanation for today’s movement.
So why is there so much interest in ABVC stock today? More than anything, it looks like we’re seeing a pump of ABVC shares. That’s been a common cause of penny stocks rising over the last year. This is due to traders getting together on social media, as well as in private Discord servers, to plan out stock manipulation.
Of course, that means there’s a significant risk to be wary of. After all, a stock can only stay pumped for so long before the eventual dump. Keep that in mind if you’re thinking about jumping in on ABVC stock today. You wouldn’t want to be among the traders left holding the bag.
The social media buzz moving ABVC stock also comes with heavy trading. As of this writing, more than 74 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s a massive increase over the company’s daily average trading volume of roughly 1.8 million shares.
ABVC stock was up 253.7% as of Monday morning but is only up 78.8% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
