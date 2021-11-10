Dear FSR Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for an EV Catalyst on Nov. 17

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) investors are going to want to keep an eye on FSR stock when Nov. 17 rolls around next Wednesday.
A major catalyst for the stock could come that day when the company unveils its Fisker Ocean electric vehicle (EV). This is set to take place at the LA Auto Show taking place that week. The show will officially launch next Friday and will last through Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.
The LA Auto Show will take place at the LA Convention Center and tickets are on sale now. However, investors in FSR stock can also keep up with events online. There’s typically plenty of videos, images, and articles covering the event.
Fisker is also teasing the event on its website with a countdown to the reveal of the Ocean EV. As of this writing, investors have just over seven days before the company shows off its next big EV.
The Fisker Ocean is the company’s flagship EV and preorders are currently open. The company is allowing customers to place a pre-order for the EV with a deposit as small as $250.
However, it will still be some time before customers’ cars are delivered. Fisker is planning to start production in November 2022. That should see it delivery a limited quantity of the EVs that month with more coming as it ramps up production.
Investors in FSR stock are waiting patiently for the LA Auto Show. As a result, trading isn’t overly heavy with about 4.3 million shares on the move. That’s still a ways off from the company’s daily average trading volume of 9.7 million shares.
FST stock was slipping slightly as of Wednesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.