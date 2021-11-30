META ETF: 10 Things to Know About the Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSE:META) is catching the eyes of investors today as extra interest is placed on Metaverse ETFs.
That extra interest is thanks to additional Metaverse ETFs launching recently. That includes two new ETFs covering the space launching in Canada on Monday. But Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF has been around a bit longer than that.
Let’s jump into all the details traders need to know about Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF below!
- First off, Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF launched on June 30, 2021.
- The ETF focuses on investing in companies that are connected to the Metaverse.
- A few examples of those include computing, networking, virtual platform, payment, and hardware companies.
- This has the ETF targeting performance similar to the Ball Metaverse Index, before fees and expenses.
- The Ball Metaverse Index “is the first index globally designed to track the performance of the Metaverse.”
- Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF says that it may provide exposure to Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Roblox (NYSE:RBLX), Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY), and other Metaverse-connected companies.
- The META ETF currently has 40 holdings, a .75% expense ratio, as well as 50.3 million outstanding shares.
- For those unaware, the Metaverse is a planned successor to the internet.
- The idea is that it will offer a much more in-depth connection to users across their daily lives.
- That could include the ability to easily integrate parts of virtual reality into the real world.
META is down 2.5% as of Tuesday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.