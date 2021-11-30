ADGI Stock: The Social Media Chatter That Has Adagio Therapeutics Soaring Today

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) stock is rising higher on Tuesday as investors on social media can’t stop talking about the company.
Interest in ADGI stock is trending higher today with it being one of the most discussed stocks on social media. That comes as news of the Covid-19 Omicron variant began to spread late last week. Alongside that has been a consistent rally for the shares since Friday.
Let’s take a look at what some traders are saying about ADGI stock on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) today.
ADGI Stock Twitter Talk
Sized in on $ADGI and made bank as soon as @AjTrader7 said its gonna run. All it takes is one good trade. Thank you to the goat!🤝
— Missie (@missiehost) November 30, 2021
$ADGI As I said, lots of room on that daily chart🚀
This one can go for $60+ next pic.twitter.com/5DGF7ZwRCE
— yoyoTrading (@TradingYoyo) November 29, 2021
$ADGI haha u guys are goons lol this is so heavily shorted could squeeze it to 70+ if we hammer the ask 🆓
— Lars Lind (@SaiPhenom) November 29, 2021
It’s also worth noting that Adagio Therapeutics weighed in on the Omicron variant with a press release today. In it, co-founder and CSO Laura Walker said the following.
“Due to the highly conserved and immunorecessive nature of the epitope recognized by ADG20, we expect that ADG20 will retain activity against Omicron, as we have observed in in vitro models with all other variants of concern identified previously. Further, none of the mutations present in the spike protein of the Omicron variant have been associated with escape from ADG20 neutralization.”
All of this extra attention on ADGI stock comes with heavier-than-normal trading today. That has more than 12 million shares of the stock traded as of this writing. For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 886,000 shares.
ADGI stock is up 6.8% as of Tuesday morning and is up 6,714.4% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.