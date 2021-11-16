PLBY Stock: 6 Reasons Why Playboy Owner’s Shares Are Looking Sexy Today

Playboy (NASDAQ:PLBY) stock is hopping higher on Tuesday as investors react to results from the risque company’s most recent earnings report.
Let’s jump into the details from that report below.
- Playboy kicks off its Q3 2021 earnings report with diluted losses per share of 18 cents.
- That’s not a strong start considering Wall Street’s estimate of 12 cents per share for the quarter.
- It’s also quite the drop from the company’s diluted EPS of 5 cents in the third quarter of 2020.
- Fortunately, Playboy’s revenue for the period comes in at $58.4 million.
- That has it beating out analysts’ estimates of $$57.7 million for Q3.
- It also represents a 67% increase year-over-year.
Ben Kohn, CEO of Playboy, made the following statement in the earnings report sending PLBY stock higher today.
“We’ve made meaningful progress against the three pillars of our strategic roadmap: expanding our U.S. direct-to-consumer commerce business, optimizing our licensing partnerships in key territories and categories, and driving new recurring revenue growth initiatives with a focus on innovative digital offerings such as our soon-to-launch creator-led platform, CENTERFOLD, and our NFT Rabbitars, which we plan to develop into a membership experience.”
To go along with today’s earnings news, PLBY stock is seeing heavier-than-normal trading. This has more than 3 million shares traded as of this writing. That’s a significant leap from the company’s daily average trading volume of roughly 885,000 shares.
PLBY stock is up 23.4% as of Tuesday morning and is up 239.6% since the start of the year.
