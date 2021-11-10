RNXT Stock Alert: 5 Things to Know as RenovoRx Soars 100%+ Today

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) stock is rocketing higher today thanks to a presentation of data at a recent medical conference.
- Dr. Ripal Gandhi made a presentation last night including data from the Phase 3 TIGeR-PaC study.
- This study covers RenovoTAMP use in treating patients suffering from locally advanced pancreatic cancer.
- Dr. Gandhi is a principal investigator for the study.
- He’s also the Professor of Interventional Radiology at the Miami Cancer Institute and Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institute, Florida International University Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine.
- The presentation was at the Miami Cancer Institute’s New Advances in the Management of Pancreatic Cancer CME yesterday evening.
Dr. Gandhi had the following to say about the clinical trial.
“This innovative therapy platform is enabling the targeted treatment of inoperable LAPC with decreased side effects typical of systemic chemotherapy, while shifting the focus to what is most important to our patients: improving quality of life and allowing them to spend more time with their family and loved ones. RenovoTAMP, when used in combination with radiation therapy, is designed to reduce arterial microvasculature, thereby minimizing leakage during drug delivery and enhancing drug delivery directly to the tumor.”
RNXT stock is seeing heavy trading today following the data presentation. As a result, some 60 million shares of the stock are changing hands. That’s quite the jump from its daily average trading volume of 1.6 million shares.
RNXT stock was up 111.2% as of Wednesday morning.
