The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Watch in the Red-Hot META ETF

One of the hottest places to be in the investing world right now is the metaverse. Indeed, given how fast various stocks in the electric vehicle, tech, pharmaceutical and cryptocurrency sectors have run, that’s saying something. Simply put, metaverse stocks are the “in” investment many growth investors are watching.
This past month has provided a number of catalysts in this space. First, there was the high-profile rebranding of Facebook to Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB). Then we had Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) announce a number of major developments targeting the metaverse during its virtual conference. And, of course, we have the recent earnings of metaverse company Roblox (NYSE:RBLX), which absolutely blew away expectations.
Right now, the metaverse is tantalizing investors with just how much it can grow. Accordingly, it’s unsurprising to see inflows into various metaverse-themed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) such as the Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:META) absolutely take off. News that this ETF saw its assets under management swell by more than $250 million in just a few days may be surprising to some. However, given the pace of interest in this space, it appears things are just now taking off.
Let’s take a look at the top five holdings of this metaverse ETF.
5 Metaverse Stocks to Watch Right Now
Investors should note that the META ETF comes with an expense ratio of 0.75%, or $75 on an initial $10,000 investment. The fund, which just swelled to $500 million in assets under management, tracks the Ball Metaverse Index. Here are some of its top metaverse holdings:
- Chip maker Nvidia takes top spot in this ETF, with a 9.68% weighting.
- This fund’s second holding is Roblox, at a 8.97% weighting.
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) takes third spot, with a 6.89% weighting.
- Unity Software (NYSE:U) comes in fourth, at 6.1% of the portfolio.
- Finally, Meta Platforms rounds out the holdings, at a weighting of 5.82%
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.