Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

Good morning, investor! We’re kicking off the final day of the trading week with an overview of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
We’re still seeing plenty of movement from earnings today but there’s also several other factors that have stock rising and falling today.
Let’s get right into that below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- HeartBeam (NASDAQ:BEATW) stock is rocketing more than 167% following the company’s initial public offering (IPO) yesterday.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares are soaring nearly 25% on Q3 earnings and share repurchase plan news.
- RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) stock is surging more than 18% likely due to China’s meeting on the status of e-cigarettes.
- Stran & Co (NASDAQ:STRN) shares are climbing over 17% after going public earlier this week in an upsized IPO.
- OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) stock is sitting close to 15% higher with the release of its Q3 earnings report.
- Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) shares are jumping more than 14% following the release of its earnings report for its fiscal first quarter of 2022.
- Missfresh (NASDAQ:MF) stock is heading over 13% higher thanks to the release of its Q3 earnings report.
- Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) shares are rising more than 13%after releasing results for the third quarter of 2021.
- Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) stock is getting a more than 11% boost after going public on Tuesday.
- Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) shares are up almost 11% after beating estimates for Q3.
10 Top Losers
- Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) stock is plummeting close to 22% following the release of its Q3 earnings report.
- Team (NASDAQ:TEAM) shares are diving over 13% after releasing its third-quarter earnings report.
- AEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) stock is taking a more than 12% beating with the release of its most recent earnings report.
- Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) shares are falling over 12% as it continues negative movement from Thursday.
- Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) stock is dropping nearly 11% with the release of its Q3 2021 earnings report.
- Eneti (NYSE:NETI) shares are decreasing more than 8% after raising funds through a discounted equity offering.
- Stellus Cap Investment (NYSE:SCM) stock is declining over 8% following news of a public offering of the shares.
- Cormedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) shares are dipping more than 8% after releasing its current earnings report.
- Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) stock is slipping over 8% following the release of its earnings report after-hours Thursday.
- Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 7% ahead of its earnings report on Monday.
