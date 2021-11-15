Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

Welcome back, trader! We’re getting right into the thick of it this week with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday!
Moving stocks today are earnings reports, acquisition news, clinical trial data, and more.
Let’s get right into those pre-market stock movers below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) stock is rocketing more than 102% after announcing a merger deal with Reflect Systems.
- Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BTB) shares are surging over 55% in what appears to be a short-squeeze of the stock.
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) stock is soaring more than 45% after reporting positive data from a Phase 1 clinical trial.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares are rising over 16% with the release of its Q3 earnings report.
- Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) stock is climbing more than 15% higher due to a likely rally from retail traders.
- Xeris Biopharma Holdings (NASDAQ:XERS) shares are increasing over 13% as traders online discuss insider buying.
- Nanoviricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) stock is gaining more than 11% after developing chewable gummies to treat Covid-19.
- Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) shares are getting an over 10% boost as it continues a rally from Friday.
- MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) stock is jumping more than 10% despite a lack of pre-market news.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) shares are up over 10% on Q3 earnings and Lowell Therapeutics acquisition news.
10 Top Losers
- Wunong Net Technology (NASDAQ:WNW) stock is falling more than 10% following a rally on Friday.
- Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) shares are taking an over 10% beating after providing an update on its mechanical ventilator recall.
- BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) stock is falling nearly 10% ahead of its presentation at the 12th Annual Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday.
- Stran & Co (NASDAQ:STRN) shares are dropping more than 9% after the company revealed the closing of a public offering.
- Nuzee (NASDAQ:NUZE) stock is decreasing over 8% on no apparent news.
- Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) shares are declining roughly 7% after rallying higher on earnings last week.
- Intercure (NASDAQ:INCR) stock is slipping 6% ahead of its Q3 earnings report on Tuesday.
- Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) shares are dipping close to 6% after Q3 earnings sent it higher last week.
- Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) stock is losing more than 5% of its value following a rally on Friday.
- EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 5% as it retreats from a rally last week.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.