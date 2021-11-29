Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

Welcome back, trader! I hope you got your rest out over the holiday weekend because we’re starting off Monday with the biggest pre-market stock movers!
Moving stocks this morning is Omicron Covid-19 news, falls following rallies, and more.
Let’s get right into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) stock is rocketing more than 72% in what appears to be a short-squeeze of the shares.
- Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) shares are surging over 54% after announcing plans to handle the new Omicron Covid-19 variant.
- Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) stock is soaring more than 41% as retail investors take interest following a massive price target for the company last week.
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) shares are climbing over 36% as it continues a multi-day rally from new coverage.
- Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) stock is sitting more than 36% higher despite a lack of news this morning.
- 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) shares are rising nearly 19% as it continues a rally from last week.
- Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) stock is increasing over 17% after announcing it expects its current coronavirus vaccine to work on the new variant.
- NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) shares are gaining more than 16% following news of the potential effectiveness of its vaccine against Omicron.
- Inspira Technologies Oxy (NASDAQ:IINN) stock is jumping over 15% on no apparent news.
- iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) shares are up nearly 15% in a likely pump and dump of the penny stock.
10 Top Losers
- Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) stock is diving more than 39% as the company prepares for a response from the FDA.
- iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) shares are taking an over 11% beating after trending higher last week on Covid-19 news.
- ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) stock is falling more than 9% in pre-market trading today as new Covid-19 variant fears drop prices.
- ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) shares are dropping over 8% on that same news.
- Engine Gaming And Media (NASDAQ:GAME) stock is decreasing more than 7% after rallying last week on earnings news.
- Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) shares are heading close to 7% lower after rallying during normal trading hours Friday.
- TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) stock is declining about 6% after a rally last week.
- Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp & Prod Br 2X Shs (NYSEARCA:DRIP) are slipping over 5% this morning.
- MicroSectors US Big Oil Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD) stock is dipping more than 5% in pre-market trading.
- Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 5% as it continues to pull back from a rally.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.