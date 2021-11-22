ISPC Stock: The Covid-19 Research News That Has iSpecimen Shares Skyrocketing 100% Today

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) stock is on the move Monday after announcing partnerships with the U.S. Government and private researchers for Covid-19 research.
First off, note that iSpecimen offers an online marketplace for human biospecimens. That includes specimens from patients with a variety of different conditions. Included among those are samples from patients with the novel coronavirus.
Among the groups that iSpecimen has worked with during the pandemic are the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the U.S. military. The company notes that its samples help researchers better develop COVID-19 testing platforms.
Christopher Ianelli, MD, Ph.D., founder and CEO of iSpecimen, said this in a news release sending ISPC stock higher today.
“COVID-19 has claimed more than 5 million lives, and it will require a lot of additional research to control the pandemic and improve society’s ability to contend with future outbreaks of infectious diseases. We embrace the challenge and are gratified that researchers are coming to us for the specific biospecimens they need from the types of patients they’re focusing on.”
Interest in ISPC stock is on the rise today with heavy trading of the company’s shares. As of this writing, more than 56 million shares of its stock have been traded. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 67,000 shares.
ISPC stock is up 04.7% as of Monday morning.
Investors on the lookout for more stock news today will want to keep reading!
We’ve got all the latest stock coverage that traders need to know about today. Among that is AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock price predictions, why Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) is soaring, as well as the latest concerning Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR). You can find all of that at the following links!
More Monday Stock Market News
- AMC Stock Price Predictions: Where Are Shares of AMC Entertainment Headed?
- VG Stock Alert: The $6.2B Reason Vonage Is Heating Up Today
- ASTR Stock Is Rocketing Because Astra Space Just Reached Orbit
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed