Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Good morning, trader! Start your day off the right way with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday.
There’s loads of earning reports out today, as well as clinical trial data, and other factors affecting stocks this morning.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- BIMI International (NASDAQ:BIMI) stock is gaining close to 67% with the release of its Q3 2021 earnings report.
- Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) shares are soaring more than 56% thanks to data from a Phase 2 clinical trial.
- Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) stock is rising over 16% after releasing its earnings report for the third quarter of the year.
- REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) shares are jumping more than 13% following the reveal of a fully autonomous electric vehicle (EV) concept.
- Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) stock is getting an over 12% boost with the release of its most recent earnings report.
- Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) shares are increasing more than 12% as it continues a rally from Monday.
- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) stock is rising nearly 12% thanks to its Q3 earnings report.
- Eco Wave Power Global (NASDAQ:WAVE) shares are heading over 11% higher despite a lack of news this morning.
- Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) stock is shooting more than 11% higher on news of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A,BRK.B) acquiring shares.
- PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) shares are up over 10% following the release of its Q3 earnings report.
10 Top Losers
- Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) stock is plummeting more than 39% after providing updates on a Phase 3 study of patients with Covid-19.
- Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) shares are diving over 29% with the release of its Q3 2021 earnings report.
- Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) stock is taking a more than 28% beating after releasing its most recent earnings report.
- Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) stock is falling over 26% after a filing with the SEC reveals a delay for its earnings report due to financial ireggularities.
- Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) shares are dropping more than 15% thanks to its Q3 earnings report.
- Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) stock is decreasing 14% after releasing its third-quarter 2021 earnings.
- SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) shares are declining over 13% on no apparent news today.
- SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) stock is dipping more than 12% as it pulls back from a rally Monday on acquisition news.
- Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) shares are slipping over 11% with the release of its Q3 earnings report.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) stock closes out our pre-market stock movers for Tuesday down 11% thanks to its Q3 earnings report.
