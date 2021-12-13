AAPL Stock Price Predictions: Why One Analyst Just Set a Street-High Target for Apple

Tech titan Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has reason for celebration today after investment bank J.P. Morgan upgraded its outlook on the company. Analysts at the bank raised the price target of AAPL stock to $210 from its previous $180 target. J.P. Morgan isn’t the only one making bullish claims for Apple as of late, either. Morgan Stanley followed suit earlier this month, raising its price target to $200 per share. With that said, let’s take a look at other AAPL stock price predictions.
Apple is apparently developing two new projects that have markets talking: autonomous vehicles and virtual reality (VR). These are a big part of Morgan Stanley’s renewed confidence in the company. Reasonably so.
Morgan Stanley analysts spoke to more than 40 venture capitalists, who emphasized the impact Apple has on product adoption. Areas like VR are still functionally in their infancy. A premium, vertically integrated brand like Apple vouching for its legitimacy could bolster overall interest dramatically.
There has also been a change of fortune as it pertains to the iPhone 13. While it largely underperformed early in the year, sales can be expected to rebound amid news of lessening supply constraints. J.P. Morgan also cited the launch of a new 5G iPhone SE, which some predict will launch early next year.
There’s plenty to write home about for Apple fans around the world. With Apple currently sitting at $175.57, what do the experts think about Apple’s upside potential? Let’s take a look.
AAPL Stock Price Predictions: How High Can Apple Climb?
- According to CNN Business, Apple is just about where it should be. Based on the 12-month forecast of 37 analysts, the median price target is $175.
- WalletInvestor sees Apple moving up in the immediate, short and long terms. It has a two-week target of $191.22, a one-year forecast of $219.17 and a five-year prediction of $387.52. Indeed, the platform is indisputably bullish on the company.
- Gov Capital has even higher expectations for AAPL. It set a one-year forecast of $259.94 and a five-year forecast of $726.04
On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.