AMC, GME: What Investors Are Saying as the Top 2 Meme Stocks Tumble Today

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) and GameStop (NYSE:GME) are taking a beating today and traders of the meme stocks are reacting on social media.
AMC stock is continuing to slip this week following news of insider selling from some of the company’s top executives last week. It’s also been a rough weekend as moviegoers aren’t returning to theaters as quickly as expected.
Let’s dive into what traders on Reddit have to say about this below!
Meme Stocks Reddit Talk: AMC
“I’m bullish on GME. Top expert hires, big growth, very solid investor base, genius chairman, tech pivot, highly intelligent in depth DD being done showing major bullish fundamentals. AMC….. Old dude selling his shares as fast as possible and the monkeys that are long on it can’t fucking read.” — Slut_Spoiler
“The WSB Facebook group was so bullish on AMC. My goodness, what could have possibly happened?” — MarijuanaGrowGroup
“i like to make fun of AMC gang but its def not done. even options market has premiums left to $30c, $40c etc. for next year. it’ll be volatile for quite awhile imo.” — freehouse_throwaway
Moving on to GME stock, shares have been slipping ever since its earnings report last week. That saw widening losses shock investors as the video game retailer continues to struggle. Not helping matters are shortages for consoles likely impacting its business.
Let’s jump into what Reddit investors have to say about this below!
Meme Stocks Reddit Chatter: GME
“GME I don’t understand! I just bought something there yesterday /s The experience was terrible and their return policies are bad.” — StopTooManyPeople
“GME no question is going back to $40 but the trillion dollar question is does it keep sliding back to $10 or rocket back to $400?” — Sandvicheater
“The most impressive thing about 2021 was GME managed so stay above $100 for a year even though nothing changed with the business” — kk7766
AMC stock is down 13.3% and GME stock is down 10.7% as of Monday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.