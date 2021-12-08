EFOI Stock: The Product Launches That Have Energy Focus Shares Rocketing 105% Today

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) stock is charging higher on Wednesday after launching two new products to help protect customers from Covid-19.
These two new products are its nUVo Traveler and nUVo Tower UVC air disinfectors. They are designed to destroy up to 99.9% of airborne pathogens in rooms 1,000 cubic feet in size. That includes the novel coronavirus.
According to Energy Focus, nUVo Traveler is available for purchase right now and will be delivered immediately. The nUVo Tower option is up for preorder with deliveries starting in early January 2022.
James Tu, chairman and CEO of Energy Focus, said the following about the product launches boosting EFOI stock higher today.
“As people and countries worldwide continue to battle SARS-CoV-2 and its unpredictable mutations and constantly evolving variants, we believe our patent-pending nUVo™ TRAVELER and nUVo™ TOWER provide uniquely powerful, filter-free and chemical-free air disinfection solutions to help create safer spaces—whether at home, in the office or as they travel.”
The two new products from Energy Focus clean the air around a person by utilizing UVC lamps. These lamps can destroy airborne molds, bacteria, and viruses. The company says the lamps should last for three years if used for eight hours per day and also notes they are replaceable.
EFOI stock is seeing heavy trading on its product launch news today. This has more than 117 million shares changing hands as of this writing. That’s a massive surge compared to the company’s daily average trading volume of about 73,000 shares.
EFOI stock is up 107.4% as of Wednesday morning.
