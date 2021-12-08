Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Good morning, trader! We’ve reached the halfway point of the week and there’s no slowing down as we dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday!
We’ve got earnings reports, FDA news, purchase agreements, and more moving shares today
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) stock is surging more than 37% after getting FDA approval for XACIATO.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares are rising over 24% following the release of its Q3 earnings report.
- Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) stock is climbing more than 14% as conflict heats up between the company and an activist investor ahead of a Dec. 20 shareholder meeting.
- Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) shares are soaring over 13% after signing a Covid-19 vaccine purchase agreement.
- China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) stock is sitting close to 13% higher as shares recover from a dip yesterday.
- Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) shares are increasing more than 12% as traders on social media hype up the stock.
- PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) stock is rising over 11% with the release of its Q3 fiscal 2022 earnings report.
- EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) shares are getting a more than 8% boost as it prepares to join the S&P 500 next week.
- Secoo Holding (NASDAQ:SECO) stock is gaining over 7% as the penny stock continues to rally higher.
- Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) shares are up nearly 7% following a run higher on Tuesday.
10 Top Losers
- Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) stock is taking a more than 24% beating after dropping guidance in its most recent earnings report.
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) shares are diving over 23% after a strong rally yesterday.
- SentinelOne (NYSE:S) stock is dropping more than 11% with the release of its current earnings report.
- Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) shares are falling over 9% after a rally Tuesday on a major purchase agreement.
- Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) stock is heading almost 9% lower despite a lack of news this morning.
- MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH) shares are decreasing more than 8%, which continues a recent downward trend for the stock.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock is slipping over 7% following a quick boost right before markets closed on Tuesday.
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares are declining more than 7% after releasing its Q3 earnings report after-hours Tuesday.
- Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) stock is dipping nearly 7% after rallying yesterday.
- Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 6%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.