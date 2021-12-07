SYTA Stock: Why Push-to-Talk Play Siyata Mobile Is Sending Out a Big Buy Signal Today

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) stock is attracting attention from traders on Tuesday thanks to news of new orders for its devices.
A press release from Siyata Mobile highlights a $1.3 million purchase order for the company’s devices. That includes its “SD7 ruggedized devices, VK7 vehicle units and other accessories.”
According to Siyata Mobile, the majority of these devices will go to police and first responder customers in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company notes that this brings total orders for the SD7 and VK7 to more than $1.8 million year-to-date.
But what exactly are these devices being sold by Siyata Mobile? The SD7 is a Push-to-Talk device that runs on Android. It features a monochrome screen, PTT key, SOS key, volume rockers, as well as LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth support.
Next up is the VK7, which is a car kit. It includes an integrated 20-watt speaker and a slot for the SD7 to slide into for use. It also comes with an external antenna connection for use with traditional radio devices.
Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile, said the following in the news releasing boosting SYTA stock.
“Both the SD7 and VK7 products were recently launched, so we are gratified to see increasing adoption of our innovative cellular products and related accessories. Moreover, we expect this adoption trend to continue, given the unique technical capabilities of our product portfolio and the value-proposition they represent to enterprise and first-responder customers.”
News of the purchase order has SYTA stock seeing heavy trading today. As of this writing, more than 50 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s an impressive jump over the company’s daily average trading volume of about 3.2 million shares.
SYTA stock is up 125.2% as of Tuesday morning.
Investors on the lookout for more stock market news today are in the right place!
InvestorPlace has all the latest stock coverage traders need to know about. That includes this morning’s biggest pre-market stock movers, Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) starting to trade yesterday, as well as what’s happening with vaccine stocks. You can learn all about these topics at the following links!
More Stock Market News for Tuesday
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday
- IMPP Stock Alert: 7 Things to Know as Spinoff Imperial Petroleum Starts Trading
- Vaccine Stocks: Why MRNA, BNTX, NVAX, PFE Stocks Are Stumbling Today
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed