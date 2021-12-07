Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Good morning, trader! We’re beginning another busy day of trading with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday!
We’ve got earnings reports, clinical trials, insider buying, and more moving shares this morning.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) stock is soaring more than 24% as retail traders take interest in the company.
- MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) shares are rising over 21% with the release of its most recent earnings report.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) stock is surging close to 14% on positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial.
- Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) shares are increasing more than 13% after getting a 5% price target late last month that has investors interested in the company.
- Hycroft Mining Holding (NASDAQ:HYMC) stock is climbing over 12% as shares recover from a dip yesterday.
- Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ) shares are sitting more than 11% higher as its public offering and uplisting closes today.
- Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) stock is gaining over 11% as shares rally following recent downward momentum.
- Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) shares are getting a more than 11% boost one month after the company went public via a SPAC merger.
- Eros STX Global (NYSE:ESGC) stock is jumping over 10% as retail traders take note of the shares this morning.
- VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) shares are up more than 10% on insider buying from one of its executives.
10 Top Losers
- Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) stock is pulling back over 16% after rallying on Monday due to strategic alternative news.
- Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) shares are falling more than 10% with the release of its Q3 fiscal 2022 earnings report.
- Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) stock is taking a nearly 10% beating after completing its change of state yesterday.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares are dropping over 9% following a rally yesterday.
- Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPPP) stock is slipping more than 9% after making its public debut on Monday.
- China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) shares are decreasing over 8% after shares of the penny stock ran higher yesterday.
- Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) stock is dipping more than 7% as it continues negative movement with easing worries about the Covid-19 Omicron variant.
- Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) shares are declining over 7% on no apparent news this morning.
- Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD) are losing roughly 7% of their value in pre-market trading today.
- Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ:AHI) stock closes out our pre-market stock movers down more than 6% after a rally yesterday.
