ENSC Stock Alert: What Investors Are Saying About Ensysce Biosciences as Shares Soar Today

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) stock is in the news today as retail traders take interest in the company with plenty of chatter on social media.
The extra attention on ENSC stock today comes with heavy trading of the shares. As of this writing, over 47 million shares of the stock have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 3.6 million shares.
Before we jump into what traders have to say about ENSC stock today, understand that it’s a penny stock. That means its low price makes it easy for day traders to take a position in the company for pumps before eventually dumping the stock.
With that warning taken care of, let’s see what investors are saying about ENSc stock on Thursday!
ENSC Stock Reddit Talk
“Finally did the smart thing and took profits early on ENSC. I was up 70%.” — GangreneMachine
“ENSC will not stop. Was Zack’s serious about its $20 PT?” — Junkbot
“ENSC treatments fast tracked by FDA. It will hit 20$ Buy and hold. There will be rough ride ahead.” — lx18
“$ENSC is currently squeezing and for my taste it got too risky thats why I closed my 400% gains yesterday. If you still in congratulations! $PLX is another bio ticker not squozen yet. 20% float shorted and there are less shares than $ENSC. Holding 1000 shares currently.” — GrizzleeM8
“Everyone is so hyped on PEAR but ENSC is up 95% PM. They announced positive clinical news 11/30 but I see nothing here driving it today.” — Rush_Is_Right
ENSC stock is up 53.7% as of Thursday morning.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed