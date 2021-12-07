Floki Inu Price Predictions: How High Can the Metaverse Take the FLOKI Crypto?

As clouds of uncertainty continue to cast doubt over stock markets, exciting things are happening in the world of cryptocurrency, specifically in the metaverse. One of the names that rocked crypto markets earlier this season is gearing up to explore new territory. Pupcoin sensation Floki Inu (CCC:FLOKI-USD) recently made headlines when it announced several key developments that have investors excited. Floki Inu price predictions have stayed positive into December as experts speculate on the future of the token and ponder if it can overtake its predecessor Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD), a fellow crypto sensation that Floki has been seeking to dethrone since its early autumn rise.
Amid its noteworthy marketing push, Floki recently confirmed a partnership with decentralized blockchain oracle network Chainlink (CCC:LINK-USD), a clear maneuver to establish itself in the rapidly expanding DeFi (decentralized finance) space. As InvestorPlace’s Brenden Rearick notes, “Floki is tapping Chainlink in order to get real-time, on-chain prices for cryptocurrencies across the Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) and Binance (CCC:BNB-USD) networks.”
However, that story has already been eclipsed by Floki’s announcement that it will be expanding into the metaverse as early as February 2022. The project will create a space in which players can earn unique NFTs (non-fungible tokens), further establishing the token’s foothold in another red-hot market. While several key metaverse cryptos have been down recently, Floki Inu price predictions have not. Let’s take a look at what the experts are saying.
Floki Inu Price Predictions
- WalletInvestor is still calling FLOKI an “awesome” one-year investment, citing the good returns that investors are likely to see. The platform’s forecast includes a long-term price increase and price prognosis for 2026 of $0.00295. Based on this model, a five-year investment is likely to generate upside of roughly 1,906.8%.
- Gov Capital predicts the future price of FLOKI after a year to be at $0.00084410664120579 (549.313% ). If that model is accurate, a $100 investment in Floki today would be worth $649.313 in exactly one year.
- DigitalCoinPrice also sees Floki’s price increasing throughout the years ahead, rendering it a very profitable investment. The platform’s price prediction model has the token’s prices rising to $0.0002436536 within one year, an increase of nearly 2X. In two years, it sees FLOKI hitting $0.0003644076.
- CryptoAcademy offers a very bullish take, stating that its team believes that Floki Inu may surpass the $0.0001 milestone by the end of the year. Furthermore, it hints that it may go as high as $0.00021. It remains bullish throughout 20222, predicting that Floki has the potential to hit $0.00031 by the year’s end.
