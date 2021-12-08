IPOF Stock: The Latest Rumors Sending Chamath Palihapitiya’s SPAC Swirling

Extreme speculation has many investors chattering about Social Capital Hedosophia VI (NYSE:IPOF) on social media today. A Discord group that claims to track the planes of wealthy individuals, such as Chamath Palihapitiya, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, stated that Palihapitiya’s jet had touched down in Greenville, North Carolina. This occurrence inspired many IPOF stock holders to wonder about the unicorns in North Carolina. Could one be a potential merger target?
Shares of IPOF stock closed higher by 1.3% today, seemingly unaffected by the rumor.
IPOF Stock: Just a Rumor?
I would like to make clear that this is extremely speculative. There is no way to confirm whether the Discord claiming to track planes is legitimate or not. Private planes are not tracked by public flight-trackers, so it is unclear where this information is coming from.
Earlier this year, InvestorPlace Financial News Writer Samuel O’Brient detailed another rumor concerning IPOF. The rumor was that IPOF’s potential target would be Discord. As with the rumor involving Palihapitiya landing in North Carolina today, the claim was mostly speculation. Social Capital Hedosophia has still not announced a merger target for its sixth SPAC.
However, as we’ve seen in the past, anything can happen in the stock market. Let’s take a look at potential unicorns based in North Carolina that could be possible targets if the rumors prove true.
4 Unicorns Based in North Carolina
- Epic Games would be an incredible target for IPOF, but chances are the company will seek a more traditional public debut instead of a SPAC. The company is flush with cash and has made no announcements regarding a plan to go public. Epic Games was last valued at $28 billion.
- Pendo is a product-analytics application that seeks to help software companies develop products that resonate with customers. The app allows software makers to gain insights on customers in order to provide a better experience for them. Pendo was last valued at $2.6 billion in a funding round earlier this year.
- Printful is a print-on-demand service that provides customizable clothes and accessories. The company can integrate with many e-commerce platforms, such as Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) and BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC), to provide a seamless shopping experience. Printful was last valued at $1 billion in a funding round this year.
- Finally, Tresata is an artificial intelligence data analytics provider that delivers real-time, actionable insights. The software company was last valued at $1 billion and touts itself as the “World’s Leading ‘AI’tomation Company.”
On the date of publication, Eddie Pan did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.