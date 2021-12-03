NIO Stock Alert: One Big Reason EV Maker Nio Is Plunging Today

As all eyes turn to Chinese stocks today, Chinese electric vehicle (EV) producer Nio (NYSE:NIO) is in the spotlight. Indeed, as NIO stock slides, investors are left to ponder the news coming out of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as well as what it might mean for the EV industry as a whole.
So, what is this big news?
Chinese stocks that trade on major U.S. exchanges have been sliding since markets opened this morning, a direct result of the recent news from the SEC. The regulatory agency has announced that it will be implementing a new law that will require all international companies that trade on the NYSE or Nasdaq to turn over their financial books to U.S. regulators upon request or face being delisted.
One major stock has already delisted and others seems poised to follow. These events have cast a cloud of uncertainty over markets, and investors have many questions about their Chinese investments. Investors have a lot to think about as NIO stock falls, in terms of the future of both the company and its industry.
What’s Happening With NIO Stock
Like most China-based companies that trade in the U.S., NIO stock has been falling all day. As of this writing, it is down by almost 9%. Despite an earlier uptick, it isn’t showing signs of rebounding. The stock has been declining since December began, but yesterday’s news has caused it to plunge, pulling it into the red by more than 20% for the month. It’s clear that since news broke of Chinese ride-sharing giant Didi Global (NYSE:DIDI) making the move to delist from the NYSE, investors are nervous, bracing for a selloff.
Nio isn’t the only Chinese EV manufacturer that hasn’t been enjoying the ride today. Its peers XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) have seen worse declines. Both are down as of this writing, by 9% and 13%, respectively.
Why It Matters
While this news has sent Chinese stocks across many different sectors into a downward tailspin, there are other factors that are worth considering. Nio filed for an additional listing on a Hong Kong exchange in early 2021, but the decision was delayed for months, stretching into 2022 with little information provided by the company as to the reasons behind it. If the company was already planning to list in another market, this news from the SEC could prove the incentive it needs to delist in order to expedite the process. It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what this means for NIO stock.
Wall Street hates uncertainty. And since an important international company decided to comply with unprecedented orders from its government, uncertainty has reigned supreme. Nio’s incentive to delist is likely high, and if one industry leader makes a decision, others may follow. Adding to the turbulent market outlook is the fact that many Chinese business leaders haven’t said much since news broke of the SEC’s decision, leaving investors to wonder what the immediate future will look like.
The fact that Chinese EV stocks are slipping across the board indicates that this news is serious. The EV race, in which China’s companies have played a key role, has come to define investing in 2021 and looks set to continue into the new year. If such a prominent sector can feel the strain of this news, no industry is immune.
What It Means
The road ahead looks bumpy for all Chinese stocks that trade on U.S. markets, not just the EV sector. The emerging threat of the omicron variant was already casting doubt over markets, as investors braced for what will likely be known as the “omicron winter.” Now they have an even shorter-term concern to field.
With all this in mind, there are plenty of factors that contribute to a stock making the move to delist. We don’t know for sure what this news will mean for NIO stock, but it is certainly a name to watch as Chinese companies make decisions and trends start to develop.
On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.