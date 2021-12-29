PIXY Stock: 7 Things to Know About Red-Hot ShiftPixy

Today, ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) is one of the top movers in the market. Currently, PIXY stock has soared more than 30% on very impressive volume.
This trending stock has garnered a tremendous amount of attention this week. On a week-to-date basis, ShiftPixy has more than doubled, signaling retail investors may not have lost their mojo altogether, after all.
This stock has generated tremendous interest on popular social media sites, creating some serious near-term momentum. A little-known stock with a market capitalization under $50 million (even after today’s rise), ShiftPixy has become a stock many investors may want to know more about.
Let’s dive into what investors are watching with this company.
What to Know About PIXY Stock
- ShiftPixy is a company focused on creating value in the gig economy.
- Along with its subsidiaries, ShiftPixy provides a range of staffing solutions to U.S.-based clients.
- Given the pandemic, flexibility has become important for many companies in finding HR solutions.
- Accordingly, ShiftPixy’s focus on part-time workers has become very relevant for investors.
- Furthermore, the company provides its clients with an HR information systems platform to onboard new clients.
- Currently, ShiftPixy focuses primarily on the restaurant and hospitality services industry.
- Despite an impressive near-term run, on a year-to-date basis, PIXY stock remains down approximately 40%.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
